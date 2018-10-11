HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A court-ordered redrawing of House districts in Pennsylvania is forcing several Republican congressmen into more competitive seats and has helped establish the state as a keystone for Democrats aiming to recapture a majority.

Scott Perry has won his ultra-conservative district by no fewer than 25 percentage points in three terms in Congress, and he has one of Congress' most conservative voting records. Now, the Republican is battling for his political life.

George Scott, the Democrat challenging him, is a first-time candidate and Lutheran pastor who, like Perry, served in Iraq. Democrats like Scott's chances enough that the party is spending $260,000 to attack Perry on TV.

Perry says he doesn't need to change how he votes, as long as he gets his message to voters.