LIMA, Peru (AP) — A lawyer for conservative Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori says she has been detained as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering in her 2011 presidential campaign.

Giuliana Loza says her client was detained Wednesday when she showed up at the chief prosecutor's office to provide testimony in the ongoing probe.

Prosecutors are looking into the origin of several huge undeclared financial contributions to Fujimori's campaign.

Fujimori is the daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori. A judge recently ordered he be returned to jail to finish a long sentence for human rights abuses. He had received a medical pardon last year by former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski.