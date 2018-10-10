|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Brooklyn
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Boston
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Orlando
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Miami
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Indiana
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|San Antonio
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Memphis
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|New Orleans
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Denver
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Sacramento
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Golden State
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|L.A. Lakers
|1
|3
|.250
|3
___
|Tuesday's Games
Houston 128, Shanghai Sharks 86
Oklahoma City 119, Milwaukee 115, OT
L.A. Clippers 109, Denver 103
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Charlotte at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Detroit vs. Cleveland at East Lansing, Mich., 7 p.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Sunday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Tuesday, Oct. 16
Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.