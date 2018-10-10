  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/10 22:08
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
New York 3 1 .750
Philadelphia 3 1 .750
Toronto 2 1 .667 ½
Brooklyn 1 1 .500 1
Boston 1 3 .250 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 3 1 .750
Washington 2 1 .667 ½
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Orlando 1 2 .333
Miami 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 1 .667
Indiana 2 1 .667
Cleveland 2 1 .667
Detroit 1 2 .333 1
Chicago 1 2 .333 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750
Dallas 2 1 .667 ½
San Antonio 2 1 .667 ½
Memphis 2 1 .667 ½
New Orleans 0 3 .000
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 4 0 1.000
Oklahoma City 3 1 .750 1
Denver 3 1 .750 1
Portland 1 2 .333
Minnesota 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 4 0 1.000
Phoenix 2 2 .500 2
Sacramento 2 2 .500 2
Golden State 1 2 .333
L.A. Lakers 1 3 .250 3

___

Tuesday's Games

Houston 128, Shanghai Sharks 86

Oklahoma City 119, Milwaukee 115, OT

L.A. Clippers 109, Denver 103

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.

Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers at Paradise, Nev., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. Cleveland at East Lansing, Mich., 7 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State at San Jose, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Philadelphia at Boston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.