Pakistan vs. Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday at stumps on the fourth day of the first test between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:
|Pakistan 1st Innings: 482
|Australia 1st Innings: 202
|Pakistan 2nd Innings
|Overnight 45-3
Imam-ul-Haq c and b Holland 48
Mohammad Hafeez c Labuschagne b Holland 17
Bilal Asif c Head b Lyon 0
Azhar Ali lbw b Holland 4
Haris Sohail lbw b Labuschagne 39
Asad Shafiq c Marsh b Lyon 41
Babar Azam not out 28
Extras: (2b, 2lb) 4
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets decl.) 181
Overs: 57.5
Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-38, 3-45, 4-110, 5-110, 6-181
Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 6-1-18-0, Nathan Lyon 25.5-6-58-2, Peter Siddle 2-1-3-0, Jon Holland 20-3-83-3, Travis Head 1-0-6-0, Marnus Labuschagne 3-0-9-1
|Australia 2nd Innings
Aaron Finch lbw b Abbas 49
Usman Khawaja not out 50
Shaun Marsh c Ahmed b Abbas 0
Mitchell Marsh lbw b Abbas 0
Travis Head not out 34
Extras: (3lb) 3
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 136
Overs: 50.
Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-87, 3-87
To bat: Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland
Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 11-2-26-3, Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-10-0, Yasir Shah 15-1-42-0, Wahab Riaz 7-2-13-0, Bilal Asif 13-3-40-0, Haris Sohail 2-1-2-0
Toss: Pakistan.
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, England.
Third umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.