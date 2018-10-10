Pakistan vs. Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday at stumps on the fourth day of the first test between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

Pakistan 1st Innings: 482 Australia 1st Innings: 202 Pakistan 2nd Innings Overnight 45-3

Imam-ul-Haq c and b Holland 48

Mohammad Hafeez c Labuschagne b Holland 17

Bilal Asif c Head b Lyon 0

Azhar Ali lbw b Holland 4

Haris Sohail lbw b Labuschagne 39

Asad Shafiq c Marsh b Lyon 41

Babar Azam not out 28

Extras: (2b, 2lb) 4

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets decl.) 181

Overs: 57.5

Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-38, 3-45, 4-110, 5-110, 6-181

Did not bat: Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 6-1-18-0, Nathan Lyon 25.5-6-58-2, Peter Siddle 2-1-3-0, Jon Holland 20-3-83-3, Travis Head 1-0-6-0, Marnus Labuschagne 3-0-9-1

Australia 2nd Innings

Aaron Finch lbw b Abbas 49

Usman Khawaja not out 50

Shaun Marsh c Ahmed b Abbas 0

Mitchell Marsh lbw b Abbas 0

Travis Head not out 34

Extras: (3lb) 3

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 136

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-87, 3-87

To bat: Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 11-2-26-3, Mohammad Hafeez 2-0-10-0, Yasir Shah 15-1-42-0, Wahab Riaz 7-2-13-0, Bilal Asif 13-3-40-0, Haris Sohail 2-1-2-0

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, England.

Third umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.