WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--PORTUGAL-LIFE WITHOUT RONALDO

It?s not only Real Madrid that has to adapt to life without Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal also has to cope without the star forward since he transferred to Juventus, and it will have to continue to do so until next year. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 450 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--BELGIUM-RAIDS

BRUSSELS — A massive corruption scandal engulfed Belgian soccer on Wednesday when authorities carried out 57 police raids in the country and around Europe in a probe into financial fraud and match-fixing. By Raf Casert. SENT: 290 words.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TROPHY STOLEN

PARIS — Team Sky says the Tour de France trophy won by Geraint Thomas has been stolen from a cycling show in Britain. SENT: 170 words, photos.

TEN--SHANGHAI MASTERS

SHANGHAI — Being sick didn't stop either Juan Martin del Potro or Alexander Zverev from winning at the Shanghai Masters. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 315 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--EUROPEAN PREVIEW

PARIS — Far away seem the days when Paul Pogba was praised for the mature displays that helped France win the World Cup. For the Manchester United midfielder, the euphoria that engulfed French players following their title lasted only a few weeks as he fell out with coach Jose Mourinho on his return to Old Trafford. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 890 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY-UKRAINE

GENOA, Italy — Aiming for only its second win in 10 matches, Italy hosts Ukraine in a friendly dedicated to the Morandi bridge disaster, which left 43 people dead in Genoa. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC-AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING

The six straight days of African Cup of Nations qualifying starting on Wednesday will go a long way to deciding who will make next year's championship. Egypt is at home with Swaziland on Friday, when defending champion Cameroon hosts Malawi. Sierra Leone looks unlikely to be able to play Ghana on Thursday after its soccer federation was banned by FIFA for political interference. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--AUSTRALIA-USAIN BOLT

GOSFORD, Australia — Usain Bolt says his performance in a trial game on Friday could determine his future with the Central Coast Mariners in Australia's A-League and his quest to play professional football. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Seamer Mohammad Abbas ripped Australia's top order apart on Wednesday as the visitors struggled at 136-3 on the fourth day of the first test after Pakistan set a huge target of 462 runs. SENT: 495 words.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and chose to bowl first against England on Wednesday in the opener of a five-match one-day international cricket series. SENT: 105 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Sharks jump on Flyers early in 8-2 blowout. SENT: 715 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PRESEASON RDP — Rockets' Zhou Qi hurts knee in exhibition game vs. Shanghai. SENT: 780 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.