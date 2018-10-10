At least six people were killed in torrential rains and flash floods that hit the Spanish resort island of Mallorca over night, emergency services said Wednesday.

Most of the victims were discovered in the town of Sant Llorenc and another in S'illot. An additional 12 people were still missing following the storm.

"The situation is a disaster and we're trying to locate survivors and help people but everything is flooded and people cannot leave their homes," said Antonia Bauza, a senior official at San Llorenc mayor's office.

Madrid deployed military units to the Balearic Island to assist emergency workers as they searched for missing persons and cleared the streets of debris.

Spain's weather agency said up to 22 centimeters (8.7 inches) of rain fell within four hours, triggering flash floods in the island.

'Tragic floods'

Video footage showed cars turned upside down, damaged houses and trees in the road.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet that he is closely following developments on the ground.

"My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods," said Sanchez.

Spanish lawmakers held a minute's silence before opening Sanchez's weekly question time.

Read more: Spain tourism arrivals fall in high season for first time since 2009

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/kms (Reuters, AP)