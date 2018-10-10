TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) will be officially open to the public on Saturday, Oct 13 with multiple activities, including a performance event called “Arts for the People- The Grand Opening” in the evening, according to the center’s news releases.

“The world’s largest single roof performing arts center celebrates its grand opening with a memorable performing arts extravaganza with origins from Taiwan’s aboriginal dance, traditional theater, opera, street culture, music, puppetry and dazzling technology art,” the release says. “This is the party of the year that you will not want to miss.”

To be staged at the Outdoor Theater, “Arts for the People- The Grand Opening” will feature various performances by Europe’s phase7 performing.arts Berlin and domestic performing teams to “activate multiple senses,” according to the release.

“Designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) spans 9.9 hectares and sits in the northeast corner of a vast lush park,” an introduction on the center’s website says. “Transformed from a military training base to an arts and culture center of the future, Weiwuying continues its heritage of talent fostering and civil service."

In addition, “you are invited to stroll around the open commercial space, occupying roughly 500+ pings and attracting seven shops, including Milieu Tea House and Perfume Dance restaurant on the first floor as well as Fun Stage Corner, Stage5 Bistro, I-pin Cheese Cake, Jiu Zhen Nan Taiwan Pastry, and X Simtree Café on the third floor,” the news release said.

How to get there:

By Metro：

Take the Orange line to the Weiwuying Station (010). Get off the train and then go to Exit 6. The Center is in your right from the exit.

By Bus：

Take a bus and get off at the stop “National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts(Weiwuying)”: Bus lines - 52, 70

Or take a bus that stops at the Jianjun Station: Bus lines – 50, 53A/53B, 88, 248, Orange 7A/Orange 7B/Orange 8/Orange 10/Orange 11, Red 21, 8001

(photo taken from the center's website)

(Video taken from the center's website)