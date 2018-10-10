Children's rights activist and 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan Wednesday, where he will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and give a number of talks, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India.

It is the second visit to Taiwan by the 64-year-old Indian national and founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), or Save the Childhood Movement.

Satyarthi will also attend the Yushan Forum on Thursday, a signature annual event held by the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation, which was established to promote stronger links between countries covered by the country's New Southbound Policy.

At the forum, he will represent a foreign VIP delegation visiting Taiwan to observe the country's Double Ten National Day, according to the center.

Satyarthi will also visit National Chung Hsing University in Taichung City where he will give a talk, interact with students and tour the Cultural Heritage Park under the Ministry of Culture, where an exhibition about Mahatma Gandhi and the world heritage of India is currently being held.

Satyarthi has expressed his passion for Taiwan on numerous occasions, saying he is impressed with its freedom and democratic values, as well as people's devotion to public affairs, since many Taiwanese college students participate in the BBA campaigns every year.

Satyarthi's BBA, established in 1980, has rescued more than 83,500 victims of trafficking, slavery and child labor and claims to be India's largest grassroots movement for the protection of children. (By Charles Kang and Lee Hsin-Yin)