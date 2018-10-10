BRUSSELS (AP) — Google has appealed a record $5 billion fine that European Union authorities levied against the tech giant for allegedly abusing the dominance of its Android operating system to stifle competitors.

A spokesman for the company, Al Verney, confirmed Wednesday that the company has filed its legal challenge to the July ruling.

The EU's executive Commission issued the fine in July after it found Google forced smartphone makers using Android to install the company's search and browser apps.

Under the ruling, Google must take measures to fix the problem by the end of October or risk further fines.

Google, which had said it would appeal, argued that its free operating system has led to lower-price phones and stoked competition with its chief rival, Apple.