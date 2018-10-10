JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African opposition parties are pushing for wider scrutiny of President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet after the resignation of a finance minister who acknowledged meeting with a business family linked to alleged corruption under the former administration.

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa's biggest opposition party, on Wednesday urged Ramaphosa to testify before a commission of inquiry about what he knew as a senior ruling party official and deputy to Jacob Zuma, the scandal-tainted president who resigned in February.

Ramaphosa has said he would be willing to testify before the commission.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister and said the recession-hit country must uncover the "full extent" of alleged looting of state resources to make sure that it doesn't happen again.