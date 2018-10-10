TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In response to an increase in drug-related cases in Taiwan’s courts, as well as the changing nature of Taiwanese criminals relationship with international crime syndicates, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau (法務部調查局) has ramped up international cooperation, reported CNA.

The investigation bureau recently published its 2017 annual report, which says that Taiwan has seen an increase in Taiwanese involvement in international drug trafficking, and the expansion of international cooperation to fight this has become a main priority.

The report observes that Taiwanese drug crime is in a period of transition and internationalization. During this period, the style and route of drug importation has also changed away from traditional avenues.

Taiwanese criminals previously smuggled drugs for profit, but the report suggests that Taiwan’s participation in international drug shipping has expanding, making use of the island’s shipping and fishery industries. In this regard, the report suggests that Taiwanese criminals play an important role in drug transport across Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.

Due to the international nature of the crime, Taiwanese authorities have expanded their international connections to help put a stop to it.

The investigation bureau said that it always adheres to the principles of equal treatment, mutual trust, and mutual benefit, and has actively sought to increase ties with anti-drug counterparts abroad.

Taiwan has developed anti-drug connections in 27 countries and regions, and cooperates in exchange, mutual visits, and cooperative investigations, according to CNA.

In 2017, Taiwan authorities exchanged 299 pieces of evidence with international counterparts, cooperated in five cases, and arrested 35 suspects, according to the report.