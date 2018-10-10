  1. Home
Workers in Taiwan should get double pay if they work on Double Ten Day

Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL) said on Oct. 10 that workers should get double time pay if they agree to their employers’ request to work on Double Ten Day, the national day of Taiwan

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/10 16:41

(By Central News Agency)

The report cited the MOL as saying that according to Taiwan's Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), memorial days, festivals, Labor Day, and other days stipulated by the Ministry of the Interior as public holidays should be paid holidays for workers covered by the labor law.

Double Ten Day falls into the category of memorial days and is one of such paid holidays for the workers, the ministry said.   

If the national day happens to coincide with one of the workers’ "regular holidays" or "days off," the workers should be compensated with a make-up holiday, the MOL said.  

If employers violate the law, their workers can collect related evidence and file a complaint at a local labor agency, such as a county or city labor bureau or a social welfare bureau, and specially-assigned persons will handle the complaints, the ministry added.
Double Ten Day
public holiday
Bank holiday

