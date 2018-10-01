  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan chooses big democracies over old partners: Financial Times

The Tsai Administration emphasizes shared threats

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/10 16:18
Taiwanese activists demanding Taiwan be allowed to join the United Nations.

Taiwanese activists demanding Taiwan be allowed to join the United Nations. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As China has lured away more of its old diplomatic allies, Taiwan has been refocusing its efforts on large democracies, the Financial Times of London wrote Tuesday in a report titled “Taiwan shifts gears as China poaches diplomatic allies.”

Since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016, five countries have switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing, leaving Taipei with only 17 official allies, most of them small or impoverished countries in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Taiwan is now emphasizing relations with countries like the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, mentioning “shared threats emanating from China to a host of pragmatic cooperation projects,” the Financial Times wrote.

The ties might help “soften the blow” if Taiwan’s number of allies ever dropped to zero, according to the British newspaper.

If that ever happened, Taiwanese presidents could also lose the opportunity of transiting through the U.S. on their way to and from official allies, trapping them on the island, the Financial Times remarked. The stopovers have often been distributed between the U.S. West Coast and East Coast, with senior members of Congress, local politicians, think tank experts and members of the Overseas Taiwanese community eager to meet the island’s president.

Closer ties with Washington still could intensify in the event a free trade deal is ratified, while the Tsai Administration has also been paying more attention to links with European countries, the Financial Times reported. The paper also mentions the dialogue with India and discussions with Australia and New Zealand about the efficiency of its Pacific aid.
Tsai Ing-wen
diplomacy
Taiwan-U.S. relations
Financial Times

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan and Ohio, US to sign deal recognizing driver’s licenses 
Taiwan and Ohio, US to sign deal recognizing driver’s licenses 
2018/10/09 14:30
President Tsai seeks to make Taiwan best place for global investors
President Tsai seeks to make Taiwan best place for global investors
2018/10/08 17:31
Paraguay a nation loyal to its ally: President Abdo visiting Taiwan
Paraguay a nation loyal to its ally: President Abdo visiting Taiwan
2018/10/08 14:33
President Tsai described by former U.S. official as ‘very mature’ in cross-strait relations
President Tsai described by former U.S. official as ‘very mature’ in cross-strait relations
2018/10/08 11:14
Taiwan police detains man for spreading fake news about president
Taiwan police detains man for spreading fake news about president
2018/10/06 16:45