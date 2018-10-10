TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The East Rift Valley National Scenic Area Administration of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau will hold the East Bay Cycling Challenge series cycling events on Nov. 10 and 11 to offer participants the opportunity to experience the beauty of Taiwan’s East Coast and East Rift Valley in organized events, according to the Tourism Bureau.

The bureau said the events are divided into the 300 kilometer two-day event for recreational cyclists and the 236 km two-day event for elite cyclists.

Both the 300 km and 236 km events will start from Liyu Lake (鯉魚潭).

With regard to the 300k event, the first day 155k route from Liyu Lake to Guanshan Township will mainly cover the East Rift Valley, and the second day 160k route from Guanshan to Qixingtan Beach (七星潭) for the most part will go north along the coast of Hualien County.

The first day of the elite division will cover a distance of 94k from Liyu Lake to Yuli Bridge, and the second will travel 142k from Guanshan to Farglory Ocean Park.

The fee for the two-day events is NT$1,000 (US$32.5), and recreational cyclists can also choose to participate in only the Nov. 10 event along the East Rift Valley for NT$500, according to the registration website.

The deadline for the registration of the events is imminent, only about 5 days away from today (Oct. 10), according to the registration website. So interested cyclists should not hesitate for too long.

For more information about the events, please refer to this website, and for registration, please click here.

(photo taken from the event website (http://eastbay.cyclist.org.tw/)