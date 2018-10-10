MADRID (AP) — Emergency services in Spain's Balearic islands say at least five people have died in flooding caused by a torrential rainstorm, with rescuers looking for an unknown number of people still missing.

An emergency services spokeswoman said four people died in Sant Lorrenc, a town about 60 kilometers (40 miles) east of Mallorca's capital, Palma.

The fifth victim was in the town of S'illot, said the official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports.

Authorities said 80 soldiers and seven vehicles from the military emergency unit would join more than 100 rescuers working in the area.

The Spanish weather agency says some 22 centimeters (8 inches) of rain fell in four hours on Tuesday evening.