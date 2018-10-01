TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - China should give Taiwan more international space, while the United States continues to have the duty to defend the island, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Tuesday.

She was speaking at a China Town Hall event organized by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations.

While President Donald Trump was unlikely to veer away from Washington’s One China Policy, Taiwan was a democracy and a market economy, so the U.S. had the duty to defend it, Rice said.

As to Taiwan’s status, China should give the island more leeway in developing and expanding its international space, the Liberty Times reported her as saying. Doing this did not amount to forcing China to recognize Taiwan as an independent country, but to regard it as “a special entity,” Rice said.

Taiwan’s participation in the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC) did not harm anybody, and neither would its membership of the World Health Organization, according to the former Secretary of State.

Another speaker at the event, Michael Green, the senior vice president for Asia and Japan chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, emphasized that even if President Trump suddenly “fell in love” with China, his administration and Congress would still continue to support Taiwan.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) only needed to stay the course, maintain a stable China policy and make sure no “accidents” happened, Green reportedly said.