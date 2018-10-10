In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, a pin promoting Crop King Seeds, with the colors and maple-leaf logo of the Canadian flag, is displayed on a package of
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, a worker walks through a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia, that is opera
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, Devin Melnyk, a long-time marijuana grower and a consultant with Pure Sunfarms, demonstrates how to use a high-volume ca
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, visitors walk near Canada Place, a tourism and convention center in Vancouver, British Columbia. On Oct. 17, 2018, Canad
In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, a pedestrian walks past a sign advertising jobs with BC Cannabis Operations in front of the warehouse in Richmond, Briti
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, a worker holds a marijuana plant leaf in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Colum
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, a BC Ferries boat sails near Vancouver Island, British Columbia, at sunrise. On Oct. 17, 2018, Canada will become the se
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, marijuana plants are shown growing in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, Mat Beren, owner of the marijuana seed producer The House of the Great Gardener, poses for a photo in the Warmland Centr
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, Mat Beren, owner of the marijuana seed producer The House of the Great Gardener, poses for a photo in front of a poster
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, different strains of marijuana are displayed for sale at the Warmland Centre, a medical marijuana dispensary in Mill Bay
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, bottles of maple syrup and olive oil infused with CBD marijuana extract are displayed for sale at the Village Bloomery m
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, customer Seth McKay, right, talks with manager Ruby Bressan, at the Warmland Centre, a medical marijuana dispensary in M
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, Sarah Campbell, of the Craft Cannabis Association of British Columbia, visits with employees at the Warmland Centre, a m
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow marijuana is shown in Delta, British Columbia. The facility is opera
In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, U.S. and Canadian flags fly on the Peace Arch monument at the U.S.-Canadian border near Blaine, Wash., and Surrey, Briti
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, marijuana plants are shown growing in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, bud tender Dave Chelli works at the Warmland Centre, a medical marijuana dispensary in Mill Bay, British Columbia, on Va
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, British Columbia safety minister Mike Farnworth poses for a photo in Vancouver, British Columbia. On Oct. 17, 2018, Cana
In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, a Canada Post worker walks to his truck in Richmond, British Columbia. On Oct. 17, 2018, Canada will become the second a
In this Sept. 26, 2018 photo, a sign that reads "It's fun to be a Canadian" is displayed near the Peace Arch monument at the U.S.-Canadian border near
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, bud tender Dave Chelli works at the Warmland Centre, a medical marijuana dispensary in Mill Bay, British Columbia, on Va
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, Devin Melnyk, a long-time marijuana grower and a consultant with Pure Sunfarms, holds trimmed marijuana as it comes out
In this Sept. 24, 2018 photo, Chris Clay, a longtime Canadian medical marijuana activist and owner of the Warmland Centre, a medical marijuana dispens
In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, Peter Backlund, an employee at the Village Bloomery medical cannabis dispensary in Vancouver, British Columbia, organize
DELTA, British Columbia (AP) — Canada is poised to become the second country — and by far the largest — to legalize the adult use of marijuana.
Sales begin next Wednesday, with residents able to purchase it in retail shops or order online and have it delivered. According to an Associated Press survey of the provinces, at least 109 stores are expect to open next week across the nation of 37 million people, with more outlets to come.
A big difference between Canada and the nine American states that have legalized recreational marijuana is government involvement. Many of the provinces themselves will buy pot from licensed growers and distribute it to shops and mail-order customers. Some provinces are running their own stores.
Uruguay is the only other nation with legal marijuana.