TUCUMCARI, N.M. (AP) — Gary Johnson's decades-old quest to shrink government and let free enterprise and pot-smoking liberty reign comes with a new twist in November elections.

The former governor of New Mexico and two-time presidential candidate under the Libertarian ticket wants to occupy a potentially powerful swing seat in the U.S. Senate, as Republican and Democrats jockey for the majority in November elections.

Democrats are being forced to defend what had seemed like a secure seat for incumbent, first-term Sen. Martin Heinrich, fending off Johnson's allure among local voters as an uncompromising fiscal conservative with a quirky brand of free-market, pro-cannabis policies.