TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s former Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Tang Chi-jen (湯繼仁) fainted while accompanying foreign guests at the Presidential Office during National Day celebrations in Taipei today.

Tang was rushed to hospital, has regained consciousness, and will stay in hospital for additional treatment said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Andrew Lee (李憲章), reported CNA.

Taipei City Hospital Heping Branch’s head of emergency medicine Chien Li-chien (簡立建) said Tang regained consciousness, but his vital signs are unstable. Chien addded that Tang was transferred to National Taiwan University Hospital at around 10.35 a.m., reported Apple Daily.

Precise details about the nature of Tang’s condition are currently unclear.

Tang was Taiwan’s last ambassador to the Dominican Republic, until the Caribbean nation switched diplomatic ties to China on April 30.