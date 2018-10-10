UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nikki Haley came to her job as the top U.S. diplomat at the United Nations with no foreign policy experience, but in less than two years she made many friends — even among ambassadors from countries at odds with the Trump administration's policies.

Tuesday's sudden announcement that she was leaving by the end of the year ricocheted through U.N. headquarters like a lightning bolt, with many expressing shock, and some sadness.

"It was a surprise, not a very pleasant one for me personally," said Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

The ambassadors on the powerful U.N. Security Council who worked closely with Haley praised her — a testament to her skills and success as a diplomat — though many of their countries, including America's traditional allies, have issues with U.S. policy.