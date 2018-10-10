|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|17
|11
|2-0-1
|1-0-0
|2-0-1
|Toronto
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|20
|17
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|5
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Boston
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|10
|10
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|7
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Columbus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|9
|7
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Montreal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7
|4
|0-0-0
|1-0-1
|0-0-1
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|13
|7
|1-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|Ottawa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|11
|13
|0-0-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|11
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|9
|15
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Detroit
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|10
|0-0-1
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|Florida
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0-0-0
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|14
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Anaheim
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|9
|4
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Chicago
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|15
|14
|0-0-1
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Colorado
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|8
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|7
|8
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|8
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Calgary
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|12
|9
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Winnipeg
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|7
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|San Jose
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|13
|13
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|7
|1-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-0-1
|Vancouver
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|12
|14
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|10
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0-0-1
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|10
|0-1-1
|0-0-0
|0-1-1
|Edmonton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Arizona
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 0
Boston 6, Ottawa 3
Buffalo 4, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, SO
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Vancouver 3
San Jose 8, Philadelphia 2
Columbus 5, Colorado 2
Calgary 3, Nashville 0
Winnipeg 2, Los Angeles 1
Toronto 7, Dallas 4
|Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.