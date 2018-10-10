All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 4 3 0 1 7 17 11 2-0-1 1-0-0 2-0-1 Boston 3 2 1 0 4 10 10 1-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 9 5 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Buffalo 3 2 1 0 4 7 7 2-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 13 13 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 9 7 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Washington 2 1 0 1 3 13 7 1-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 Montreal 2 1 0 1 3 7 4 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-1 Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 11 13 0-0-1 1-1-0 1-1-0 New Jersey 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 1 1 0 0 2 2 1 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Pittsburgh 2 1 1 0 2 8 11 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 3 1 2 0 2 9 15 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Detroit 3 0 1 2 2 6 10 0-0-1 0-1-1 0-0-0 Florida 1 0 0 1 1 1 2 0-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 3 0 3 0 0 8 14 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Anaheim 3 3 0 0 6 9 4 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 Chicago 3 2 0 1 5 15 14 0-0-1 2-0-0 1-0-0 Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 8 1 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Nashville 2 2 0 0 4 7 5 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 11 8 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 6 5 1-0-1 0-0-0 0-0-1 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 6 6 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Calgary 2 1 1 0 2 9 9 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Vegas 3 1 2 0 2 6 10 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 3 1 2 0 2 12 14 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 2 0 1 1 1 2 6 0-0-1 0-1-0 0-1-0 St. Louis 2 0 1 1 1 5 10 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 Edmonton 1 0 1 0 0 2 5 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Arizona 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, San Jose 0

Boston 6, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 4, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, SO

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Vancouver 3

San Jose 8, Philadelphia 2

Columbus 5, Colorado 2

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Edmonton at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games No games scheduled