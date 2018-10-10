European Union countries on Tuesday expressed concern over Monday's UN report on global warming but could not agree on more ambitious greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.

EU environment ministers meeting in Luxembourg said the bloc was ready to "communicate or update" its Nationally Determined Contribution — the efforts by each country to reduce emissions — by 2020 as they renewed their commitment to leading the fight to limiting global warming ahead of UN climate talks in Poland.

Fifteen countries and the EU climate commissioner, Miguel Arias Canete, called on the bloc to increase its goal to cut emissions by 45 percent under the Paris accord. But eastern European countries refused to officially raise the target.

Under the Paris deal, the EU agreed to reduce greenhouse gases by at least 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on Monday released a report, warning that the world was running against time to avoid a "climate catastrophe" and it will need to take 'unprecedented' steps to avoid a dangerous rise in temperature.

Vehicle emissions

The EU environment ministers also failed to agree on a more ambitious goal for reducing vehicle emissions.

Germany warned that a more challenging target could hurt industry and lead to job losses.

Several countries sought a higher, 40 percent reduction in carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted by new cars and vans, in line with targets backed by EU lawmakers last week.

"Everyone is calling for action after the report," French Environment Minister Francois de Rugy said.

But Germany, with the backing of eastern European countries, appeared to be siding with a less ambitious reduction, Reuters news reported, citing sources.

Germany, which has large auto sector, backs an EU executive proposal for a 30 percent reduction in vehicle emissions by 2030, compared with 2021 levels.

"After the (UN) report yesterday that is not easy, but it is a position we all agreed on," German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said.

Transport sector is the only major industry in the EU in which greenhouse gas emissions are still rising.

ap/rt (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

