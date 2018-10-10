The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 7, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. NBA 2K19, 2K

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

6. iSchedule, HotSchedules

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

10. Earth Impact, Nicolas Schulz

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. The ACE Family, Austin Mcbroom

9. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. XtraMath, XtraMath

5. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

6. NBA 2K19, 2K

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Teach Your Monster to Read, Teach Monster Games Ltd.

9. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

10. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Bouncemasters!, Playgendary

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

6. Fortnite, Epic Games

7. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

8. Tornado.io!, Voodoo

9. Google Chrome, Google, Inc.

10. Helix Jump, Voodoo

