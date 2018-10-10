WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is rejecting a pre-trial release for a former congressional staffer accused of posting online the home addresses of Republican senators backing Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson on Tuesday ordered that Jackson Cosko remain in custody pending trial. Prosecutors had argued that Cosko, 27, posed a flight risk.

Cosko was arrested on Oct. 3 and charged with illegally accessing the personal information of five U.S. senators, then posting that information on Wikipedia. He is also charged with threatening a witness who saw him in the act. The charges carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Cosko was formerly employed in the office of Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, and allegedly used Hassan's computers to access the information.