LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it aims for a first ruling within days on a Kazakh official's urgent request to be an International Boxing Association presidential candidate.

Serik Konakbayev wants to challenge AIBA interim president Gafur Rakhimov, who is defying IOC warnings not to stand in the Nov. 3 vote despite being implicated by U.S. federal authorities in heroin trafficking.

The U.S. Treasury Department has said Rakhimov is "one of Uzbekistan's leading criminals" and froze his assets in American jurisdiction.

Rakhimov was the only candidate on an AIBA-approved list last week. Konakbayev's application was not accepted.

CAS says Konakbayev filed an urgent appeal challenging his exclusion from the election.

The court will first decide on Konakbayev's request to be provisionally added to AIBA's candidate list pending a final verdict.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports