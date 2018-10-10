NEW YORK (AP) — James Gunn was fired from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," but now he's headed to DC Comics.

Warner Bros. on Tuesday confirmed that Gunn will write the script to the studio's next "Suicide Squad" installment. In July, Disney fired Gunn from the "Guardians" franchise he shepherded after jokes he wrote involving rape and pedophilia on Twitter from 2009-2012 resurfaced.

The creative force between the two hugely popular "Guardians" films, Gunn's firing prompted its own backlash. The cast issued a statement of support for Gunn, imploring Disney to reinstate him.

But instead, Gunn will take over "Suicide Squad," the DC supervillain team-up franchise. The first film earned $747 million in 2016 but drew withering reviews. Gunn is expected to take an entirely new approach, and potentially direct.