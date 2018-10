EAST LONDON, South Africa (AP) — South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs in the first Twenty20 on Tuesday.

South Africa 160-6 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 56; Kyle Jarvis 3-37) beat Zimbabwe 126 all out in 17.2 overs (PJ Moor 44; Imran Tahir 5-23) by 34 runs.