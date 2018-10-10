BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has approved three candidate bids for the 2026 Winter Games and will pick a winner next June.

IOC members have formally backed three bids recommended last week by their executive board: Calgary, Canada; Stockholm, Sweden; and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

A fourth contender, Erzurum in Turkey, was dropped by the board last week.

The election timetable has been brought forward three months because of the Italian bid.

Because Milan is a candidate, it cannot host the IOC meeting including the 2026 vote that was scheduled next September.

The IOC will stage the next annual meeting in its home city of Lausanne, Switzerland, around the June 23 inauguration of its new $200 million headquarters.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports