LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the year after the downfall of Harvey Weinstein and the rise of #MeToo awareness, women in Hollywood are still processing and evaluating if anything has fundamentally changed in their business.

Some say that things have absolutely changed, while others struggle to see any discernable difference that can be attributed to the cultural awakenings of the past year. In other words, if there are more female-directed and written projects in theaters now, it's likely not because of #MeToo.

But change may be on the horizon. Kristen Stewart says that female-driven scripts that were once rejected are now getting another life and Michelle Williams even found herself changing her own dialogue for the comic book movie "Venom" to make it more of the #MeToo era.