WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

OLY--TOKYO-RISING COSTS

TOKYO — The price tag keeps soaring for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite local organizers and the International Olympic Committee saying that spending is being cut. Japan is likely to spend $25 billion, so far. By Stephen Wade and Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 870 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Pakistan offspinner Bilal Asif grabs 6-36 on debut as Australia wastes a century opening stand and is bowled out for 202 on the third day of the first test. Pakistan, 45-3 in its second innings, leads by 325. SENT: 260 words. Will be updated.

SOC--EUROPEAN PREVIEW

Stuck in a tense relationship with Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho, France midfielder Paul Pogba is back in a friendlier environment this week as the world champions prepare for internationals against Iceland and Germany. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1700 GMT.

TEN--SHANGHAI MASTERS

SHANGHAI — Novak Djokovic handles Jeremy Chardy in straight sets and moves on to the second round of the Shanghai Masters. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 290 words. Will be updated.

— Also:

— TEN--TIANJIN OPEN — Aryna Sabalenka advances to 2nd round. SENT: 110 words.

FBN--REDSKINS-SAINTS

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees becomes the NFL record holder for most yards thrown. The Saints quarterback is overwhelmed by thoughts of all the work and people who helped him get to such an esteemed point. By Brett Martel. SENT: 800 words, photos.

Other stories:

— BKN--NBA DIVERSITY-FRONT OFFICES — Next step for NBA is hiring women in positions of power. By Teresa Walker. SENT: 960 words, photos.

— SOC--PRINCE ALI-SOCCER NGO — Former FIFA official Prince Ali takes soccer charity global. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 400 words, photo.

— BBA--ALDS-RED SOX-YANKEES — Holt 1st with postseason cycle, Red Sox rout Yankees 16-1. By Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Bruins' Bergeron has hat trick; Sabres' Eichel gets 2 in win. SENT: 430 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PRESEASON RDP — Dwight Howard's back problems delaying his Wizards debut. SENT: 1300 words, photos.

