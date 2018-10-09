PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Has Dennis Rodman, the former NBA star-turned pal of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, been benched for Chinese hoop legend Yao Ming?

The former Houston Rockets center and eight-time NBA all-star was the toast of the arena in Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, on Tuesday as Chinese and North Korean basketball players held a friendly match, part of a high-profile sports exchange between the two countries intended to help thaw ties that had been growing chilly over the past year.

Senior North Korean officials turned out for the game, but Kim, who was famously serenaded with the birthday song by Rodman in Pyongyang in January 2014, didn't attend.