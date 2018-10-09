ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota teacher is under scrutiny after a message allegedly appeared on her Twitter account suggesting someone should assassinate new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Rosemount special education teacher has since deleted her Twitter account, but a tweet that read "so whose gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh" was reported by Twitter users to the FBI and Secret Service.

The FBI in Minneapolis told The Star Tribune it's aware of the tweet.

Intermediate School District 917 Superintendent Mark Zuzek confirmed the district received a complaint over the weekend and placed the teacher on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

It's unclear whether she will be charged with a crime.

Kavanaugh was sworn in Monday after a divisive Senate confirmation hearing.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com