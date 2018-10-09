Bulgarian police on Tuesday arrested a "Romanian citizen with a passport from Moldova" for the murder of Bulgarian broadcast journalist Viktoria Marinova, reported Bulgarian national radio.

Marinova's body was found in a park in the northern town of Ruse. Her body showed signs of strangulation and rape.

What we know:

Marinova died from blows to the head and suffocation, according to a regional prosecutor.

The 30-year-old worked as a broadcast journalist for a local station.

She had recently hosted investigative journalists on her show who were reporting on misuse of EU funds by Bulgarian authorities.

Police don't believe the murder was linked to her work.

International outcry

From Berlin to Brussels, European governments have called for a thorough investigation into Marinova's death.

Although Bulgarian authorities do not believe her death was linked to her work as a journalist, her case has nonetheless rekindled a heated debate about press workers in the EU.

Over the past year, two other journalists were killed who had been working on investigations into state corruption. Meanwhile, Bulgaria ranks as one of the worst performers on press freedom in the EU.

Read more: Pluralist media 'needed more than ever'

Bulgaria 'worst performer in the EU'

Daniel Kaddik, media expert and head of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation's office in Bulgaria, told DW that the situation for press freedom in the country is so dire that many citizens immediately thought a political motive was likely behind the murder.

He said it's unclear whether or not that is the case, but "no one in Bulgaria had any doubt that it could possibly be a politically motivated act."

"Bulgaria ranks 111th in the world in terms of press freedom. That makes Bulgaria not only the worst performer in the EU but in the whole of the Balkans."

Corruption probe

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry announced late Monday that it opened an investigation into allegations about government corruption, including the misuse of EU funds.

The ministry had been spurred by Marinova's death after she hosted two journalists from the investigative online site Bivol.bg.

The ministry's investigation will focus on GP Group, a construction company that allegedly misused EU funds. Bulgarian authorities said they have frozen €14 million ($16 million) of the company's assets.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

ls/kms (AP, Reuters)