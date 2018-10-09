KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say that a fire at an ammunition depot in Ukraine has forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 people. There have been no injuries.

The Emergencies Ministry says the blaze at the warehouse in the eastern Chernihiv region erupted early Tuesday. The ministry said the depot contained about 88,000 metric tons of munitions, but military officials claimed that half of them had been previously moved to other locations.

The authorities blocked highways and a railroad in the area and suspended flights in the vicinity of the depot.

The blaze was the latest in a series of devastating fires at Ukraine's military arsenals in recent years. Some officials alleged sabotage amid the tug-of-war with Russia, but others blamed them on negligence and disrespect for safety rules.