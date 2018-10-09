Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Nice with some sun;29;25;WSW;16;83%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Sunny and hot;40;27;NE;14;27%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;28;17;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;WNW;13;48%;14%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;Mostly cloudy;26;18;SSE;10;53%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;19;8;Mostly sunny, warm;22;11;ESE;14;75%;2%;3

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;A little rain;14;8;SSE;22;75%;83%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;23;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;ESE;13;33%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, mild;18;2;Partly sunny;12;2;SSW;8;61%;33%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;31;22;Showers and t-storms;26;20;SSE;12;84%;88%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;NNW;22;52%;39%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;10;Clouds and sun;17;11;NW;14;60%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny and hot;40;24;Clouds and sun, hot;39;24;ENE;13;27%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;S;6;75%;67%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;30;20;Partly sunny;29;19;W;10;64%;34%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;8;71%;77%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or t-storm;22;18;Showers and t-storms;22;17;ENE;15;79%;75%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cooler;16;3;Partly sunny, cool;17;4;NNW;15;28%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;25;10;Sunny and delightful;25;11;ESE;10;47%;4%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, nice;20;8;Warm with some sun;23;13;ESE;10;72%;1%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;19;10;A little p.m. rain;18;10;NE;7;81%;89%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;19;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SSW;11;60%;55%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Sunny and warm;23;10;SE;12;68%;3%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;20;10;Sunny and warm;23;13;SE;7;74%;55%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Partly sunny;22;9;NE;12;56%;11%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and warm;24;9;Sunny and warm;24;9;E;7;63%;3%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;22;12;Mostly sunny;19;11;ESE;14;37%;10%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain and drizzle;31;18;Rain and a t-storm;30;19;NNW;7;56%;90%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;20;15;Clouds and sun;20;9;NW;13;55%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;NNE;12;40%;1%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;23;16;Decreasing clouds;21;15;SSE;24;72%;26%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;E;5;78%;82%;9

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;25;High clouds;35;26;SSW;13;57%;4%;5

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Rain and a t-storm;24;8;W;18;82%;74%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;An afternoon shower;29;25;SSE;11;80%;72%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;14;9;Partly sunny, nice;16;10;ESE;9;85%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Mostly sunny;31;27;NNW;18;76%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;27;15;Turning sunny;24;13;N;13;75%;9%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;32;22;Showers around;31;22;SSE;15;69%;80%;13

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;36;22;Hazy sun;35;21;SE;11;60%;4%;6

Denver, United States;Bit of rain, snow;5;0;Snow showers;5;0;E;10;88%;79%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Increasing clouds;32;24;Mostly cloudy;27;23;ENE;11;84%;77%;6

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;37;21;Mostly sunny, nice;33;21;ESE;13;50%;0%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;17;11;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;13;SE;25;81%;58%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;15;6;Rain and drizzle;15;3;NNE;9;54%;74%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;23;19;Some sun, a t-storm;24;20;SE;13;79%;82%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;32;21;Not as warm;26;20;NNE;18;65%;44%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;28;10;Sunny and delightful;29;12;ENE;9;25%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some wind and rain;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;S;14;70%;73%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;12;10;Some sunshine;14;6;NW;19;86%;27%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;SE;10;73%;42%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, a shower;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;NNE;14;61%;65%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NE;18;66%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Sunny intervals;34;20;Some sun;32;19;NNW;12;42%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Hazy sun;31;16;NE;10;53%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and clouds;21;15;Partly sunny;21;16;NE;14;66%;57%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;36;24;A morning shower;35;24;NNW;11;54%;57%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;N;13;57%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;14;ENE;10;25%;27%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warmer;23;3;Sunny and delightful;22;4;NW;5;25%;4%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;38;24;Warm with some sun;36;23;NW;8;42%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;14;SSE;8;69%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;28;Sunny and very warm;40;26;NNE;12;20%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Clearing;13;4;Partly sunny;17;6;NW;7;72%;3%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;ENE;16;70%;82%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WNW;10;68%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;33;24;Not as warm;28;24;E;15;79%;82%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;31;23;ENE;6;82%;91%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;0;A t-storm in spots;15;4;NNW;13;52%;71%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;12;76%;63%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;20;16;Partly sunny;20;16;S;12;75%;4%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;25;14;Partly sunny;22;17;SW;13;73%;67%;4

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;Mostly sunny, mild;21;15;ESE;16;74%;59%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds break;24;14;Low clouds, then sun;23;14;SSW;8;72%;18%;5

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;28;23;Clouds and sun;28;24;SW;11;72%;44%;13

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;21;11;A shower or t-storm;21;13;WSW;7;64%;80%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Nice with some sun;31;27;WNW;14;72%;35%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;36;26;A t-storm around;36;27;WSW;11;56%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;8;69%;62%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;19;8;Partly sunny;17;6;SE;24;54%;0%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;ENE;8;60%;82%;8

Miami, United States;A downpour;31;28;Showers and t-storms;31;27;S;18;75%;82%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;12;4;Some sun, pleasant;16;5;WNW;12;73%;4%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Turning sunny;29;25;SSW;17;67%;8%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;19;10;Sunny;17;9;SE;16;47%;1%;8

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;25;16;Showers and t-storms;18;8;NNE;6;82%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;9;2;Some brightening;12;8;WNW;17;54%;37%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;27;Clouds and sunshine;34;26;NNW;13;65%;30%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;13;Inc. clouds;27;14;ENE;15;50%;19%;12

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;26;21;Clouds and sun;27;22;SSW;10;76%;44%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A t-storm around;27;16;NW;9;58%;42%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;15;6;Cooler;9;1;W;21;62%;43%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;27;17;Afternoon showers;26;18;N;11;59%;91%;5

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;16;12;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;9;S;11;71%;28%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A passing shower;25;17;A morning shower;22;10;ESE;14;90%;89%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief p.m. showers;29;25;Showers;28;25;NE;16;80%;92%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;NNW;8;84%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ENE;12;63%;14%;11

Paris, France;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Clouds and sun, warm;25;16;SSE;10;58%;65%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;29;17;A shower or two;27;16;N;22;53%;64%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;NNE;8;66%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;Sunny intervals;32;23;SE;22;65%;44%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Thunderstorms;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;7;64%;87%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;20;8;Sunny and warm;22;11;ESE;11;61%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;18;7;Cooler;14;3;NW;16;53%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;13;A little rain;19;12;ESE;16;67%;91%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;23;16;Clouds and sun, nice;24;18;S;13;66%;66%;5

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;A shower or two;29;24;ESE;19;67%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;6;4;A morning shower;7;4;E;19;76%;76%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;15;9;Partly sunny;16;6;NW;11;80%;7%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;27;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;10;63%;56%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;21;ESE;9;11%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A t-storm in spots;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;ENE;9;68%;23%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;12;11;A shower in the a.m.;14;7;WNW;22;84%;55%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;Plenty of sunshine;19;13;WSW;11;68%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;E;8;72%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;24;SE;18;72%;76%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;22;18;A shower or t-storm;23;18;W;6;100%;82%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;8;Clouds and sun;26;9;NE;14;22%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;20;6;Periods of sun;22;10;S;6;46%;36%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;28;23;Showers and t-storms;28;22;N;9;82%;86%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;26;8;Some sun, pleasant;25;14;S;13;62%;66%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;16;9;Clouds and sun;17;8;NNE;8;73%;16%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;20;11;Cool with some sun;15;5;NW;11;56%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;24;18;Partly sunny, cool;21;16;N;20;48%;7%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;NNW;3;78%;90%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;21;4;Brilliant sunshine;20;5;SE;10;54%;15%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;Spotty showers;29;24;E;15;79%;79%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of sun;15;12;Partly sunny;17;7;WSW;13;72%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;24;16;Cooler with showers;18;14;SSE;33;81%;96%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;28;23;A little rain;27;22;NE;15;73%;85%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;13;11;Sun and some clouds;14;8;WSW;23;86%;27%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing;14;7;Turning cloudy, cool;17;8;SE;7;62%;39%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;23;13;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;N;9;61%;81%;3

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;24;15;Mostly cloudy;27;17;S;10;27%;10%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;20;NNW;11;53%;25%;5

Tirana, Albania;A t-storm in spots;29;14;Mostly sunny;29;12;E;6;36%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;24;19;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;S;11;69%;44%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;18;Partly sunny;23;18;SSW;15;79%;78%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;29;20;Sunshine and nice;28;21;ESE;19;55%;8%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;A t-storm around;29;21;SSE;20;62%;73%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;6;-8;Clouds and sun;9;-6;SE;8;66%;30%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;16;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNE;6;63%;6%;3

Vienna, Austria;Nice with sunshine;22;12;Sunny and warm;23;12;SE;14;63%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;33;22;Partly sunny, warm;33;20;E;9;61%;14%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;14;5;Partly sunny, mild;17;6;W;11;78%;1%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;16;4;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;ESE;5;66%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;15;12;Partly sunny, windy;16;12;NNW;44;67%;61%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;31;24;Showers around;31;24;SE;10;77%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;23;11;Mostly cloudy;23;9;NE;5;45%;42%;2

