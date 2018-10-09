  1. Home
UK group Bellingcat: Putin honored poisoning suspect in 2014

By  Associated Press
2018/10/09 20:09
LONDON (AP) — The investigative group Bellingcat says one of the two suspects in the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in Britain had been made a Hero of the Russian Federation by President Vladimir Putin four years earlier.

The group identified the suspect in the March nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter as Alexander Mishkin, a doctor who works for Russian military intelligence. 

Bellingcat traced him via passport info, residents' databases, car registration records and phone databases.

Bellingcat said Tuesday that two ex-students of the Military Medical Academy confirmed that Mishkin was the man British authorities identified as Alexander Petrov. So did seven residents of his village visited by the Insider, an organization affiliated with Bellingcat.

Villagers said Mishkin's grandmother has a photo of him being honored by Putin.