Japan and 5 Mekong nations agree on free Indo-Pacific area

The six nations emphasize free passage in the South China Sea

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/09 19:18
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) with his colleagues from Cambodia, Hun Sen (left), and Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith (right). (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - At a summit meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, Japan and five nations from the Mekong area agreed on a document demanding a “free and open Indo-Pacific."

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosted the 10th edition of the annual event, featuring Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar and the prime ministers of Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

He described the five Mekong nations as a “land bridge” between the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean, likely to benefit most from a free and open Indo-Pacific region, reports said.

Japan said it was helping the region in a variety of areas, including roads, rail infrastructure, telecommunications technology and software, as well as agriculture and food production, the Liberty Times reported.

The six countries at the summit expressed support for the continued freedom of passage by air and sea through the South China Sea in the face of China’s aggressive posturing and naval expansion.

The group also demanded concrete steps from North Korea in the direction of its denuclearization, and a solution to the problem of Japanese citizens having been abducted by the communist country, reports said.

The demands were featured in the “Tokyo Strategy 2018 for Mekong-Japan Cooperation” document.
Mekong
Mekong-Japan summit
Shinzo Abe
Indo-Pacific
South China Sea

