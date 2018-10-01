TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's northeastern coast which includes some of the most well-known tourist spots - Jiufen, Shifen, Yeliu, was named in the list of top 10 most check-in locations in Asia, published by the travel booking platform KLOOK.

In the rise of the internet and social media platforms, more travelers need to check Instagram for references of where to go and take good photos before embarking on their trip.

Accumulating figures from January to September in 2018, KLOOK revealed the list of top 10 most popular check-in locations in with Taiwan, Japan, Cambodia, Hong Kong, and Korea included in the list.

Ranking seventh on the list, Taiwan's geographically stunning northeast coast where lies the most famous sights of Yeliu, Jiufen, Shifen is a charming traveling route with a wide range of coastal and mountain landscapes.

The full list of top 10 most check-in Asian locations includes

1. Korean Demilitarized Zone – a buffer zone between North and South Korea

2. Kyoto, Japan

3. Banteay Chhmar, Cambodia

4. Elephant Nature Park - Chiang Mai, Thailand

5. Sea Kayak, Hong Kong

6. Forbidden Wall in Beijing, China

7. Jiufen, Shifen, Yeliu – Northeastern Coast, Taiwan

8. Sompong Thai Cooking School – Bangkok, Thailand

9. Honboknam Experience, South Korea

10. Night view at Victoria Harbor, Hong Kong