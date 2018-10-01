TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will celebrate its national day Wednesday, Oct. 10. The foreign ministry said Tuesday there will be 56 foreign delegations with a total of 416 guests taking part in the celebration.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Andrew Lee (李憲章), said this year will see more guests attending the celebration than the previous year, including leaders of Taiwan’s allies, President of Paraguay Mario Abdo Benítez, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Allen Chastanet, and Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis Tapley Seaton.

Lee said other guests include parliamentarians from Germany, Scotland, and Japan. There will also be non-governmental groups numbering more than 200 people coming from Japan to participate in the celebration, Lee added.

As part of the lead-up to Taiwan’s National Day celebration, a projection mapping show designed by Taiwanese artist Agi Chen (陳怡潔) has been displayed on the façade of the Presidential Office building. Each evening until Oct. 10, there are six sessions of the show, starting at 7:30 with the last one at 9:30 p.m. The session with an English voice-over is at 8:30 p.m.



► A projection mapping show celebrating Taiwan’s national day on the façade of the Presidential Office building (Source: Office of the President, Taiwan)

According to the ministry, delegations from the Asia-Pacific region are the most numerous compared to other regions, totaling 37 groups with 280 guests.

There are 41 delegates from eight groups coming from North America. There are six delegations with 59 people who have traveled from the Latin American region, along with eight delegates in three groups from Europe, and one delegation of seven people from Africa.