Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on Tuesday cautioned against possible flight delays on Wednesday morning because of acrobatic maneuvers and drills being performed by the Air Force as part of Double Ten National Day celebrations.



Because the maneuvers will require airspace above Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport, civil flight schedules might be disrupted, the CAA said.



The affected periods will fall between 7:30 a.m.-8 a.m., 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m., and 11:25 a.m.-12 p.m., it said.



Meanwhile, because a fireworks display will take place on Wednesday night at the Port of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, all flights at Hualien Airport will be suspended between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., the CAA said.