Taiwanese tennis champ Hsieh Su-Wei is WTA's Sept. 'Hot Shot of the Month'

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/09 17:25
Frame by WTA

Frame by WTA (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has voted Taiwanese tennis superstar Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) at their hot shot of the month for September.

The 32 year old Taiwanese athlete recently emerged as 2018 WTA champion in Hiroshima, Japan, winning her third WTA title, and the first in the past six years of competition.

Hsieh defeated 17-year-old American qualifier Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-2 in 58 minutes in the final of the Hana-Cupid Japan Women's Open on Sept. 16.

Every month the WTA selects a “hot shot” based on exceptional shots made during previous month’s competition.

Hsieh Su-Wei was selected as the hot shot of September for a shot she delivered during her semifinal victory over Chinese tennis player, Wang Qiang.

After several powerful exchanges between the two, Hsieh surprised her opponent with a quick, but much lighter shot, which no one saw coming.

Hsieh’s display of skill in Hiroshima last month have catapulted her back into the WTA’s top 30 global rankings, three years after she last made the rank in 2013.

A clip of Hsieh’s “hot shot” is available at the WTA Tennis website.  

 
WTA
Hsieh Su-wei
tennis
Hiroshima

