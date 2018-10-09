TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - John Chen (陳忠), the representative of Taipei Economic and Trade (TETO) in Indonesia, has just handed US$500,000 (NT$15,488,000) to Indonesia's government as a donation for the tsunami and earthquake disasters that hit Sulawesi on Sept. 28.

Chen personally gave the donation to the Indonesian Ulema Council office today. It was accepted by the representatives of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Ma'ruf Amin, and witnessed by Taiwanese businessman and MUI officials.

In his speech, Chen personally conveyed the condolences of Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen over the disasters that happened in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi, Palu and Donggala regions.

He also mentioned that the earthquake in Indonesia's Central Sulawesi caused a tsunami and soil liquefaction, which resulted in a huge loss of life as well as property loss. The Taiwanese government and citizens feel a deep sense of grief over this accident and have decided to donate US$500,000, in hopes that it will help with the region's recovery following the disaster, also to provide some relief for the victims.

Chen noted that in the wake of the earthquake that struck Indonesia's Lombok in July this year, Taiwan also showed compassion and donated US$250,000 (NT$7,745,000). The earthquake that hit Central Sulawesi was even more serious, thus, in addition to the funds, Taiwan has also provided some materials and supplies needed in the stricken region.