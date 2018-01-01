  1. Home
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rocks southeastern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/09 16:33
(CWB map of today's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattled southeastern Taiwan's Taitung County at 4:12 p.m. this afternoon, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was situated 28.8 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall and was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometers, based on CWB data. 

An intensity level of 4 was felt in Taitung County, an intensity level of 3 was recorded in Hualien County and an intensity level of 1 was registered in Kaohsiung City, Nantou County and Yunlin County. 

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

