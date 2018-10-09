  1. Home
Taiwan military confirms plans for local Apache helicopter service center

MND says it will develop indigenous service and repair facilities for AH-64 Apache helicopters to decrease costs

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/09 16:24
AH-64E Apache attack helicopters

AH-64E Apache attack helicopters (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In response to media reports surrounding the maintenance costs of U.S.-made AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND, 國防部) confirmed plans for a local helicopter service center in a press release on Oct. 7.

The MND said Taiwan will develop an indigenous facility to service the helicopters and will strive to receive transfer of technology from U.S. counterparts in order to reduce maintenance costs.

The MND’s statement comes after an anonymous source was reported by the Liberty Times and others indicating the military was facing increasing costs to repair and maintain the helicopter fleet, as it had recently come out of a supplier-supported warranty. The source said the cost of maintenance in 2018 totaled NT$323 million (US$10.43 million), and this figure is set to almost triple next year.

A fleet of 30 Apaches were delivered to the Taiwan Army in 2014, and underwent over three years of evaluation before 29 were entered into service as part of the Army's 601st Brigade.

The MND did not disclose specific information about the location or nature of the facility, but the concession appears to support previous reports announcing that a new helicopter base will be set up in Taitung City (臺東市), as well as a helicopter hanger in Taichung City (臺中市).

Taiwan News reported last month that according to unnamed officials and MND’s annual budget, NT$1.66 billion (US$54 million) has been allocated for the two helicopter facilities. It is believed that both locations will house a number of Apaches.
Taiwan military
Apache
AH-64E

