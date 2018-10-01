TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taipei 101 fireworks for ringing out 2018 and ringing in 2019 will be the longest ever at a full six minutes, the Apple Daily reported Tuesday.

Each December 31, the fireworks show attracts an estimated 1 million onlookers to Taipei City’s eastern district, while the scene is shown on television across the world.

For the first time, the fireworks will be extended to 360 seconds, but in order to reflect an environmentally friendly spirit, the number of fireworks will be limited to 16,000 shells, the same figure as last year, according to the Apple Daily.

The December 31, 2017 fireworks cost NT$60 million (US$1.9 million), and the number was cut from the previous 30,000 to 16,000 shells, with the reduction made up by a “T-pad” network of 140,000 LED lights during a total of 300 seconds.

Taipei 101 said its team was still working on ideas for this yearend's fireworks display, with the results to be announced in mid-November. In order to attract more tourists, the managers of the iconic building will organize a full month of activities in advance of the New Year, the Apple Daily reported.