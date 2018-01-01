TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Low-cost Vietnamese air carrier VietJet has announced today that it will offer 700,000 heavily discounted and free tickets for flights from Taiwan to Vietnam, as well as many other regional destinations from Oct. 10 - 12.

All promotional tickets will be available on all international routes, including Taipei/Tainan/Kaohsiung, Tokyo/Osaka, Seoul/Busan/Daegu, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok/Phuket/Chiang Mai, Kuala Lumpur, Yangon, and Siem Reap from Nov. 1, 2018 to March 30, 2019. Promotional tickets are also available for flights from Taiwan to Thailand from Nov. 1, 2018 to March 30, 2019.

In addition, promotional fares for some international routes are valid for the following routes and periods: Hanoi-Taichung, from Nov. 1, 2018 to March 30, 2019; Hanoi-Osaka, from Nov. 1, 2018 to March 30, 2019; Ho Chi Minh City-Osaka, from Dec. 14, 2018 to March 30, 2019; Hanoi-Tokyo, from Jan. 11, 2019 to March 30, 2019; and Phu Quoc-Seoul, from Dec. 22, 2018 to March 30, 2019.

The promotional fares will be available each day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Taiwan time), when customers are urged to try their luck at winning a free or discounted ticket on the VietJetAir website, its mobile site, or its Facebook page. The discounted tickets can be purchased with MasterCard, Visa, JCB, KCP, American Express, UnionPay and other credit cards.

Those who win free tickets will still be required to pay the normal flight tax and online booking service fee, according to the airline.

On Oct. 1, Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of VietJet announced it will launch a new route from Bangkok to Taichung starting on Nov.3. Beginning in November, one round-trip flight will be offered every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the air carrier.