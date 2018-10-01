TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's bubble milk tea expands potential markets in Southeast Asian nations as Tiger Sugar is set to open its first store in Singapore and Ten Ren just opened its 20th outlet in Vietnam.

Tiger Sugar, Taiwan's bubble milk tea brand that has been trending for its brown sugar bubble fresh milk, will reach out to the Southeast Asian market with a whole new outlet about to be opened in Singapore in November, reported said on Tuesday.

According to The Straits Times, the managing director of parent brand Clover Lifestyle, Trevor Fong, confirmed on Oct 8 that Tiger Sugar Singapore's flagship store will be located at Capitol Piazza, in the downtown main commercial area on the island, along with a presence of service staff from Taiwan to "retain the authenticity of the brand and its service attitude".

Hailing from western Taichung, Tiger Sugar is one of the most popular milk tea stores for its offerings of brown sugar bubbles in fresh milk.

Currently, Tiger Sugar has three local stores and one outlet in Hong Kong. The upcoming presence of Tiger Sugar in Singapore is expected to attract numerous milk tea lovers as well as Instagram addicts to the store, the reports said.

Meanwhile, another prominent Taiwanese tea chain, Ten Ren just opened its 20th store in Vietnam one year after entering this market, Vietnamese media reported Tuesday.

Presenting in Vietnam since late September of 2017, Ten Ren received ongoing increased welcomes among the local young Vietnamese for its unique fragrance and moderate sweetness.

According to Xinhua, bubble tea entered the Vietnamese market around 2000 and became a promising business in 2016 and 2017 as many bubble tea brands mostly from Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand started opening stores in the country.