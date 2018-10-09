  1. Home
Federation of Hong Kong Industries says trade war will lead to layoffs, psychological effects on Hong Kong manufacturers

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/09 15:07
Jimmy Kwok (Image from Federation of Hong Kong Industries's Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Jimmy Kwok (郭振華) head of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (香港工業總會) said that layoffs due to the effects of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war is inevitable, during an industry conference in Hong Kong on Oct. 8.

Kwok said the influence of the U.S.-China trade war is becoming more obvious, and it is very difficult to mitigate the negative effects on Hong Kong business, reported Apple Daily of Hong Kong.

Kwok made the comments during a conference titled “U.S.-China Trade War Seminar: Analysis of Home Appliances/Electronics Industry” (中美貿易戰研討會─家電/電子行業分析), which was organized by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.

For Kwok, the effects of the trade war on Hong Kong business cannot be resolved, and the problem for business is how to make the effects less intense. As a whole, the industry is facing prospects of rising costs.

Only 3.5 percent the total value of Hong Kong’s exports are currently face higher tariffs from the trade war, but Kwok thinks that the psychological effect will be greater.

In closing, Kwok advised Hong Kong manufacturers to consult with relevant government units, and to gain information from industry organizations to make the best business decisions, reported Apple Daily.
US-China trade war
Hong Kong economy
manufacturing industry

