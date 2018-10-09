TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foreign visitors to Singapore may no longer be required to fill out the paper arrival card, but instead may be asked to provide relevant information in an online platform during a three-month pilot program started Oct. 4 by the city-state.

During the trial period, arriving visitors could be asked if they would like to opt in to the e-landing card program across air, land, and sea immigration checkpoints, for example Changi Airport and Singapore’s cruise/ferry terminals, noted Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Andrew Lee (李憲章) in a news briefing on Oct. 9.

Members of the public should not feel they are being discriminated against by the measure, which is aimed to facilitate entry to the country, UDN quoted Lee.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore announced in a press release on Oct. 3 that officers may approach travelers arriving at Singapore who have not yet completed physical landing card to join the trial.

The electronic disembarkation card, containing visitors’ information such as address in Singapore and flight details, is intended as a traveler friendly measure that will speed up immigration clearance, reported Channel News Asia.



Image Credit: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore